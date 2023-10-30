Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $96.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

