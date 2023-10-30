Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $763,000 Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,003,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,475,000 after buying an additional 2,158,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 682,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $20.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

