Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 821 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

