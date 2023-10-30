Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 972 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

