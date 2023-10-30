Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.