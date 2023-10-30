Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,240 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

