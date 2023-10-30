Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 4,419 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

