Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $42.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

