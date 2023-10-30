Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $879.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $91.29.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.