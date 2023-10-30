Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,888 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,212,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,775 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 806,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.