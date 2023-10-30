Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.79. 127,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.62 and a 200 day moving average of $375.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $278.76 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

