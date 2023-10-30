Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,749 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 325.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $67.40. 3,159,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,877. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

