Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

