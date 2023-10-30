Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.57. 16,758,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,781,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $778.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

