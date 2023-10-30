Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,426. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $117.95 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.