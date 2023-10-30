Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 817 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,514. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

