Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. 2,847,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,863. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

