Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $444.00. The stock had a trading volume of 268,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,935. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.93. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

