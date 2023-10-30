Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,315. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

