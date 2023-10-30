Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $163.02. 272,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

