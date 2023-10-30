Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 103.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $175.17. 718,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,679. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $250.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.