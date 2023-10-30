Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.65. 2,821,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

