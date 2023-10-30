Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.88. 2,837,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,829,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

