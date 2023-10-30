Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. 426,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,867. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

