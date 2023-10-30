Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 168,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 687,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

