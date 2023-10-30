Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 853,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 119,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,521. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.