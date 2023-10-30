Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.95. 729,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.