Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.85. 969,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

