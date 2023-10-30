Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.59. 3,741,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,814,932. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

