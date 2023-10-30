Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

