Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Linde by 4,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.95. 520,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.76. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

