Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.89. 577,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.