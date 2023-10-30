Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. 5,211,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

