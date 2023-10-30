Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $30.47. 429,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,701. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.