Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

