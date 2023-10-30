Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,381. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

