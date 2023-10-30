Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $241.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,956 shares of company stock worth $22,444,030. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.