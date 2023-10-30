Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,920 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

