Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

NYSE PM traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.53. 1,177,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,537. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

