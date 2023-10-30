Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

QUS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.32. 8,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,855. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $105.82 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

