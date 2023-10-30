Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,779,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.64. 480,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,142. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $180.76.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.