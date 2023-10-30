Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,760,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.