Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. CRH comprises about 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after buying an additional 372,480 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $98,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after buying an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 476.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,643,000 after buying an additional 904,901 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $53.47. 804,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,843. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

