Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.54. 103,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

