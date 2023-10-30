Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.91. The stock had a trading volume of 921,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,334. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

