Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

