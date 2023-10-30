Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

CB traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $211.87. The company had a trading volume of 330,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

