Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,544 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 696,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 261,617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 741.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 384,428 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 324,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 288,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter.

IBDO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

