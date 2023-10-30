Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $408,535,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.20. 1,089,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,093. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

