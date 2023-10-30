Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 38,834 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.71. 605,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,687. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.